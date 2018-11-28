Houston American Energy Co. (HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,116,032 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 3,495,140 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 709,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

