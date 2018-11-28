Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/houlihan-lokey-inc-hli-stake-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.