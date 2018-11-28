HomeStreet (HMST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMST. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, FIG Partners set a $30.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $703.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 330,003 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 193.1% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 224,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after buying an additional 205,418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,339,000 after buying an additional 94,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

