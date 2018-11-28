HoboNickels Price Reaches $0.0040 (HBN)

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One HoboNickels coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HoboNickels has traded flat against the US dollar. HoboNickels has a market cap of $253,793.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006525 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00024639 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00219036 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00001039 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HoboNickels Profile

HoboNickels is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. HoboNickels’ official website is hobonickels.info . HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here

HoboNickels Coin Trading

HoboNickels can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoboNickels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoboNickels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

