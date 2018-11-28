HNI (HNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

HNI stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.44. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.27 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HNI news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,073,022.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,976,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,032 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 55.8% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 62.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 130,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

