HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Insider Douglas M. Williams Sells 8,900 Shares

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) insider Douglas M. Williams sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $315,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,369.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

