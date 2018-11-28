HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Insider Douglas M. Williams Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) insider Douglas M. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,111.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HMS stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,443,000 after purchasing an additional 759,265 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in HMS by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,542,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 482,126 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,776,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 337,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

