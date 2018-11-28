Hitachi (HTHIY) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hitachi earned a news impact score of 2.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. Hitachi has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

