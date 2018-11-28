High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Saturday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

TSE HLF opened at C$6.66 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.64.

In related news, Director Joan Kai Chow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,200.00.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Beacon Securities lowered shares of High Liner Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$7.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

