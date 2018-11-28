Hess Corp. (HES) Insider Michael R. Turner Sells 4,142 Shares

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 536.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $34,368,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 170.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 804,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,564,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 121.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,184,000 after buying an additional 361,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $21,289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1,660.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 252,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

