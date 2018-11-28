Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Herman Miller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Herman Miller has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Herman Miller to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $624.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.73 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/herman-miller-inc-mlhr-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-29th.html.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.