Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Director Brian L. Vance Sells 5,000 Shares

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,593.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 3,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,729. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 61.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

