Helmerich & Payne (HP) PT Set at $69.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) received a $69.00 target price from stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $83.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.35.

NYSE:HP opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 426.93 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

