Helen Nugent Purchases 7,000 Shares of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG) Stock

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) insider Helen Nugent bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.06 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,413.00 ($35,044.68).

Insurance Australia Group stock opened at A$7.36 ($5.22) on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$5.82 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of A$8.25 ($5.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

