Hecla Mining (HL) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 563,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 262,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185,127 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,749,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 228,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

