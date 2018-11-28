Head-To-Head Review: Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) vs. Banco Macro (BMA)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Banco Macro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $1.40 billion 0.43 $147.19 million $1.88 4.37 Banco Macro $2.21 billion 1.34 $567.08 million $8.65 5.20

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Macro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 9.93% 15.86% 2.37% Banco Macro 25.56% 26.38% 5.20%

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grupo Supervielle and Banco Macro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 2 2 0 0 1.50 Banco Macro 1 2 2 0 2.20

Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.55%. Banco Macro has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Grupo Supervielle on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

