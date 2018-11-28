Head-To-Head Review: Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) and Vale (VALE)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 5.28% 3.31% 2.38% Vale 10.70% 17.87% 8.52%

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.27 billion 2.71 $60.82 million $0.37 36.78 Vale $33.97 billion 1.98 $5.51 billion $1.35 9.55

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vale 1 6 6 0 2.38

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Vale has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vale pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Vale beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel, as well as its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

