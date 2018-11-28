Head to Head Analysis: Synalloy (SYNL) and Webco Industries (WEBC)

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Synalloy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Synalloy and Webco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy 0 0 0 0 N/A Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Synalloy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Webco Industries does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Synalloy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Synalloy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synalloy and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy 5.20% 18.26% 8.98% Webco Industries 4.66% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Synalloy has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synalloy and Webco Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy $201.15 million 0.68 $1.34 million N/A N/A Webco Industries $500.40 million 0.24 $23.32 million N/A N/A

Webco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Synalloy.

Summary

Synalloy beats Webco Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.