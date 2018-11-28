Head-To-Head Analysis: Quest Resource (QRHC) vs. Aly Energy Services (ALYE)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Resource and Aly Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Aly Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $138.35 million 0.15 -$5.82 million ($0.38) -3.61 Aly Energy Services $14.63 million 0.39 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

Aly Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quest Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -4.07% -5.74% -4.22% Aly Energy Services -5.74% -5.00% -2.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Aly Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; manufacturing plants; residential and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.