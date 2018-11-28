Head-To-Head Analysis: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) & J.W. Mays (MAYS)

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J.W. Mays and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays $19.30 million 4.12 $2.97 million N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.09 $133.56 million $1.75 10.45

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than J.W. Mays.

Volatility & Risk

J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J.W. Mays and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays 15.39% 1.15% 0.92% Piedmont Office Realty Trust 10.13% 2.95% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for J.W. Mays and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than J.W. Mays.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of J.W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of J.W. Mays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. J.W. Mays does not pay a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats J.W. Mays on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

