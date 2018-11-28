Head to Head Analysis: Habit Restaurants (HABT) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Habit Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

63.4% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Habit Restaurants $331.70 million 1.01 -$2.80 million $0.16 80.69 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 1.85 $30.13 million $1.10 22.70

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Habit Restaurants. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Habit Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Habit Restaurants and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Habit Restaurants 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Habit Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Habit Restaurants is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Volatility & Risk

Habit Restaurants has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Habit Restaurants -1.06% 2.54% 1.23% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.10% 47.19% 17.15%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Habit Restaurants on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

