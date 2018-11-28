Head to Head Analysis: Brooks Automation (BRKS) and CVD Equipment (CVV)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CVD Equipment does not pay a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

98.7% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and CVD Equipment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $631.56 million 3.36 $116.57 million $0.64 46.91 CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.70 $5.26 million N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation and CVD Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 1 4 0 2.80 CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus target price of $38.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.94% 13.78% 8.95% CVD Equipment -5.75% -4.22% -2.90%

Summary

Brooks Automation beats CVD Equipment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for critical process vacuum applications. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and sample management markets for life sciences in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.