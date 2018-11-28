Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.49) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 224 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

HHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of HHS stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.24). Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Harte Hanks accounts for 5.0% of Fondren Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fondren Management LP owned approximately 9.36% of Harte Hanks worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.