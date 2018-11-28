Harris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HRS)

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,766 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 639% compared to the average volume of 239 put options.

NYSE:HRS opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.29. Harris has a twelve month low of $138.08 and a twelve month high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harris will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.11.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $209,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $3,025,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $7,935,987. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harris by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Harris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Harris by 9.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Harris during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harris during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

