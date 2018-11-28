H & R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H & R Block to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRB opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

