GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Given a $211.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.63.

GWPH stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.73. 206,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.21. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $105.12 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,392.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,649,000 after buying an additional 53,368 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $656,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $68,339,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

