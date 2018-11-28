GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 16,743 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 174.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.4% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $5,586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,121,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,902,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -313.02, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $140.12 and a one year high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

