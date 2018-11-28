GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Jack in the Box comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 28.0% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

