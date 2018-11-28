Gryphon Capital Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

ASX:GCI opened at A$2.00 ($1.41) on Wednesday.

