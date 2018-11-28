Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Trading Down 7%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.22. 732,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,035,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Santander cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.40 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. Analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $108,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,200 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $450,000. Highland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 23.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 655,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 105.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/grupo-supervielle-supv-trading-down-7.html.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.