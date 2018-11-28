Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.21. 1,062,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 905,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Trading 7.7% Higher” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/grupo-financiero-galicia-ggal-trading-7-7-higher.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 914.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.