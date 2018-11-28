Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.21. 1,062,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 905,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
