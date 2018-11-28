GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.
GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Shares of AVAL opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.63.
GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.
