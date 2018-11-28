GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) PT Set at $8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) received a $8.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Santander raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AVAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 47,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,603. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 362,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

