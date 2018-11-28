GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of GrubHub worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 287.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.27, for a total value of $577,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $253,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $79,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,623 shares of company stock worth $7,767,907 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

