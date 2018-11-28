Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GHS opened at GBX 915.33 ($11.96) on Wednesday. Gresham House Strategic has a 52 week low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 935 ($12.22).

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

In related news, insider David R. W. Potter acquired 2,520 shares of Gresham House Strategic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,998.40 ($32,664.84).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/gresham-house-strategic-plc-ghs-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-29th.html.

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.