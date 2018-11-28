Greif (GEF.B) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Greif had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEF.B opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

