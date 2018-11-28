Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $230,000 in Ebix Inc (EBIX) Stock

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter worth $31,024,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter worth $30,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,851,000 after buying an additional 262,505 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 74.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 587,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 251,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 142.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 408,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ebix Inc has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Ebix shares are scheduled to split on Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Ebix had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Ebix’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,599,960 shares in the company, valued at $188,817,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $988,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,485,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBIX shares. Maxim Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

