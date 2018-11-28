Green Reit (GRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Shares of Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 7401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

About Green Reit (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

