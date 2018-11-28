Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.20

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 3217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $430.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

