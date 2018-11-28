Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 30,917 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Worldpay worth $58,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 55,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $2,915,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,324 shares of company stock worth $12,695,256. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

Worldpay stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

