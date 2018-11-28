Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $76.53 Million Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of CIGNA worth $76,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CIGNA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CIGNA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in CIGNA by 15.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in CIGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $216.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

