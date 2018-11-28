Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 140,285 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.43% of Newmont Mining worth $70,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 16.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont Mining from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.22. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $38,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

