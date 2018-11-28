Granite Oil Corp (GXO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

GXO stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.83. 18,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. Granite Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. TD Securities decreased their target price on Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Granite Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Oil from C$3.90 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Granite Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

