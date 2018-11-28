Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,622,805 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 6,022,875 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,735,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GTE stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/gran-tierra-energy-inc-gte-short-interest-down-6-6-in-november.html.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.