GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.50 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 160.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 399.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

