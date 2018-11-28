Graco Inc. (GGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,646. Graco has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Graco by 3,426.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,611,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,581 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,937,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,394,000 after purchasing an additional 447,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $19,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,712,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graco by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 265,581 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.