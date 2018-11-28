Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Government Properties Income Trust worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOV opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $862.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.67%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.15%.

GOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Government Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

