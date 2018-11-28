Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Camille Peterson Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Camille Peterson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $77,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSHD opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,822,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $20,355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $12,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $5,753,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $5,297,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

