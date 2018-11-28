Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Lowered by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 466,410 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $82,012,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after purchasing an additional 360,264 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.52.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.50. 30,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,631. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $188.94 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

