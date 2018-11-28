Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $71,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GG. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $107,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $126,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $174,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GG opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Goldcorp Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

